Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: A beautiful day...to be snubbed?

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 4:03 p.m.
A free screeming of the documentary film about iconic childrenâs television host Fred Rogers will be held at Northland Public Library on Feb. 7, 2019.
SUBMITTED
A free screeming of the documentary film about iconic childrenâs television host Fred Rogers will be held at Northland Public Library on Feb. 7, 2019.

Updated 12 hours ago

While some read the lists of Academy Award nominees with questions about how Bradley Cooper and Emily Blunt could be snubbed and why were no women nominated in the director category, in our little corner, the question is more about documentaries than blockbusters.

What about Mr. Rogers?

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” was the sweet and charming darling of biographical films, telling the story of Fred Rogers, the be-cardiganed best friend of every preschooler for decades. It grossed an impressive $22.6 million and was lavished with critical praise and awards.

But it didn’t score an Oscar nomination.

That’s bound to put as many noses out of joint in Westmoreland County where Rogers hailed from and the Pittsburgh area he later lived as a blown call in a Steelers playoff game. Why not Fred? Why not here? What makes those other stories so special?

Rogers spent 49 years teaching kids about their feelings, their imaginations and the world around them. There’s a better-than-average chance that most of the directors whose work was nominated got their first taste of documentary by watching “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” seeing how crayons were made.

But in that neighborhood, or in the world of Make-Believe, Rogers never missed an opportunity to show something new.

He would probably be delighted that the documentaries nominated would take viewers to a black community in rural Alabama, to northern Syria and the top of a mountain climbed without ropes . He would, no doubt, have loved introducing kids to a Supreme Court justice and teaching them about skateboarding and dealing with domestic violence.

Rogers would have taught us that it was okay to feel bad about being overlooked, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t be happy for the people whose work was celebrated. After all, he had received plenty of accolades, with Emmys and a Peabody, an induction to the Television Hall of Fame and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. A PBS documentary on him last year, “Mr. Rogers: It’s You I Like,” was nominated for two Emmys.

And Tom Hanks will be donning that cardigan to portray him in a highly-anticipated big-screen biopic, “You Are My Friend,” slated for release in October.

Being left out of the awards chase is disappointing, but it doesn’t diminish the quiet importance of the man, or the simple beauty of the documentary. We can appreciate them both for what they offered regardless of accolades.

But if there aren’t nominations this time next year, well, we’ll have things we want to talk about.

Related Content
Oscar noms skip Fred Rogers doc, Bradley Cooper for director
The rollercoaster of the 2019 awards season continued Tuesday with a batch of Oscar nominations that few could have predicted. Sure, there were some shoo-ins ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me