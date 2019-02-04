Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Shapiro's PWSA charges show need for public trust

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

People just want to know what is going on.

So many issues that arise with public service go back to public trust. The people need to have information and communication to believe that the people in power are doing the right thing.

And that is the problem with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed 161 criminal counts against the authority for endangering the health of that many households.

Not that many people. That many households. You can multiply the potential impact by the men and women and children who live in those homes.

To PWSA’s credit, the authority was replacing lead pipes that carried water to those homes. Unfortunately, like removing asbestos from a building, removing lead pipes in and of itself can be a danger. Shapiro said it “can cause temporary and potentially significant increases in lead levels in residents’ drinking water.”

PWSA’s problem is that it didn’t tell the residents what was happening when it happened. That could translate to a fine as high as $2 million for the criminal charges, in addition to a civil penalty of $2.4 million the authority already paid to DEP.

The authority has a point when it makes the claim it has already been punished, and that it fell on its own sword in reporting the mistake to DEP.

They miss the point, however, in failing to notice what makes it a problem. The civil penalty addresses the fact that they didn’t follow a regulation. The criminal charges address the recklessness of that decision and the possible impact on real people’s lives.

And all because the people weren’t given the information they needed.

The pipes were replaced, which is good for the long-term safety of the water. But in the short term, people needed to know what to do as the danger was increased. They needed to make decisions about their health and safety. Should they take the risk with the water from the faucet? Should they buy bottled water? Should they go to a hotel until the danger has passed? Failing to notify them stole those choices.

As with so many scandals and uproars, the issue is not just what happened but how it was revealed or, more to the point, not revealed.

People have to trust that they are being told the truth, and being told what they need to know when they need to know it.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me