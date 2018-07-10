Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Tom Purcell: Time to return to free-range parenting

Tom Purcell | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Maybe a new Utah law will revive the lost art of parents calling their children home for dinner.

Utah recently passed the nation’s first “free-range parenting” law to protect parents from prosecution for allowing their children to play in nearby parks, walk to school, go to the store or rumble through a neighborhood creek — without adult supervision.

It’s a shame that it now takes passing laws to allow kids to enjoy childhood activities without adult supervision, but we must.

We must because, according to Parents Magazine, nearly 75 percent of parents fear their children are at risk of being abducted.

Some 30 percent of parents fear child abduction more than they do car accidents, sports injuries or drug addiction involving their children. Parental fears have been stoked for decades by sensationalistic news stories on the internet and cable television, 24/7 — fears that, regrettably, are woefully out of sync with reality.

According to The New York Times, among America’s roughly 40 million elementary school-age children, approximately 115 are abducted by strangers each year — while 250,000 are in car wrecks.

According to The Washington Post, “children taken by strangers or slight acquaintances represent only one-hundredth of 1 percent of all missing children.” Such abductions are also on the decline.

In any event, media-stoked fears have changed childhood forever, prompting “helicopter parents” to “hover” over their children every moment of every day — placing undue burdens and stress on children and parents alike.

Lenore Skenazy says the heck with that.

Skenazy, an American blogger, columnist, author and reality-show host, wrote a newspaper column in 2008 that explained her decision to allow her then-9-year-old son to ride on the New York City subway alone.

The column sparked a flood of outrage among stressed-out parents and won her the label of “America’s Worst Mom.” It also led to Skenazy penning the book “Free Range Kids: Giving Our Children the Freedom We Had Without Going Nuts with Worry.”

Some 10 years later, Skenazy’s advocacy culminated in the passing of Utah’s new “free-range parenting” law, which hopefully will enable children to enjoy the sort of unsupervised freedoms we baby-boom kids experienced in abundance — and bring back the lost art of parents calling their children home for dinner!

In the ’70s, after we spent the day outdoors building shacks, going on bike hikes, swimming in a neighbor’s pool or enjoying dozens of other activities without adult supervision, our parents called us home for dinner.

Every parent’s dinner call had a unique sound. My father went with a deep, booming “Tom, dinner! Tom, dinner!” I could hear him a mile away or more.

When moms did the calling, they always used full names. They often sang, too, as my Aunt Jane did: “Miiiiiikkkeeelllll, Keeeeevvvviiiiinnn, suuuuuppppppeeerrrr!”

The Givens boys, up on the hill across the railroad tracks, were called in by a large bell. The clanging sounded at 6 every night, giving us the sense that a riverboat was making its way up the Mississippi or a chuckwagon was calling in cowboys for some grub.

These mystical summer sounds have been gone a long time now — too long.

Hopefully, the efforts of gutsy moms like Lenore Skenazy will gradually restore the happy, artful sounds of those shouts, chants and bells carrying through the sweet summer air.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me