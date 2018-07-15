Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan: Government should stop pushing kids into college

Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Late last month, Gov. Tom Wolf signed the Keystone Scholars Program into law. The brainchild of Treasurer Joe Torsella, this program will give every Pennsylvania child a $100 scholarship at birth to help pay for college. The money, which will go straight into PA 529 education accounts, will cost taxpayers around $14 million per year. The $100 itself is largely meaningless to the recipients, of course. By the time today’s newborns are ready for college, that amount won’t buy a single textbook.

The point of the scholarship isn’t the money; the point is to get parents thinking about saving for college from the moment of a child’s birth. Currently, only 25,000 enrolled Pennsylvania college students are using 529 plans. That’s an underwhelming 4 percent of college students in the state. This $14 million initiative aims to change that.

This effort rests on the assumption that everyone should go to college. College admissions offices agree heartily, but there was a time when parents would wait to determine whether a child was “college material.” Now, the prevailing attitude is that somehow we’ve failed if every child doesn’t get a degree.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Any number of young people should not consider going to college for a variety of reasons. Inadequate preparation is an obvious one. But equally important are drive, maturity, talent, personality and the child’s interest in academic versus technical pursuits.

Data indicate that the government has been successful in pushing higher education on parents. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the fraction of 15- to 24-year-olds enrolled in nonprofit colleges and universities rose from 15 percent in 1959 to almost 50 percent today. Either today’s young people are more than three times smarter than previous generations, or there are a lot of people enrolled in colleges and universities who probably shouldn’t be.

Politicians love talking about how everyone has a right to go to college, but they are not nearly as keen about asking whether everyone should exercise that right. The Keystone Scholars Program is just one more in a long list of nudges government has put in place to push students into higher education.

We have spent about a half-century telling generations of students that college is the key to success. High school is now simply a waystation on the path to a college degree, so much so that high schools are rated by the number of students they place in college programs. We already subsidize higher education in the form of more than 1,650 public colleges and universities nationwide. And because these massive state subsidies aren’t enough, the federal government guarantees and subsidizes college loans, too.

What do we have to show for it? At almost $40,000 per graduate, total college debt among U.S. students currently dwarfs the economies of most countries. And we are treated to seemingly endless complaints by graduates who chose majors that employers find largely worthless.

Meanwhile, training in plumbing, electrical or automotive work generates more income than do two-thirds of college majors. In the end, it doesn’t sound like everyone should go to college at all. Government at all levels, including Pennsylvania’s, should stop pushing people in that direction.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan teaches in the department of Political Economy and Moral Science at the University of Arizona.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me