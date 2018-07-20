Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vince Mercuri: Combat society's divisiveness with personal wellness

Vince Mercuri | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Society continues to be locked in a battle that divides us along political, cultural, spiritual, lifestyle and economic lines. These divisions are not new to our republic. Our country’s foundational documents and our Founding Fathers have always inspired rich discussion and mediation between the Hamiltonian and Jeffersonian views of governance and living.

Regardless of one’s world view and of which side of the aisle one resides, what has become increasingly clear with each passing day is that we are a fractured people without a compass to provide direction for how to live a healthy life in today’s environment.

Personal turmoil and emptiness reveal themselves as the headlines continue to shout warnings about increasing suicide rates, record numbers of drug overdoses, domestic violence, school shootings, bullying, gun violence and mental health-related dysfunction.

Personal wellness begins with an awareness of one’s own health. Wellness is a conscious, deliberate process that involves making choices to achieve a healthier and more satisfying lifestyle. A model of wellness developed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Center for Application of Prevention Technologies is a framework for decisions that highlight eight dimensions of living that enhance our overall health:

• Emotional — coping effectively with life and creating satisfying relationships

• Financial — satisfaction with current and future financial situations

• Social — developing a sense of connection and belonging and a well-developed support system

• Spiritual — expanding sense of purpose and meaning in life

• Occupational — personal satisfaction and enrichment derived from one’s work

• Physical — recognizing the need for physical activity, diet, sleep and good nutrition

• Intellectual — recognizing creative abilities and finding ways to expand knowledge and skills

• Environmental — occupying pleasant, stimulating environments that support well-being.

This model encourages people to rate each area as “usually” or “not usually.” The goal is to continue to grow in strong areas and make a plan for improvement in weaker areas. It provides a barometer as to where people are in their life journeys and, more importantly, a road map for where they are going.

At the cornerstone of evaluating, achieving and maintaining a walk of wellness is intentional effort. This involves diligence, energy, focus and an attitude of personal growth with daily discipline that results in a firmly rooted way of life. If personal wellness is neglected, the outcome will be the slow and steady erosion of our culture so often in today’s headlines.

Today’s political civil discourse, as well as the past divisions of history, requires a willingness to have a respectful, courageous and spirited discussion regarding our differences. To help our country heal and move forward, the same internal courage and in-depth reflection needs to occur for personal growth, healing and wholeness to become a standard in our adrift nation.

Vince Mercuri, executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa., is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.

