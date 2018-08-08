Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Cal Thomas: Expanding on the warnings of 'The Matrix,' 20 years later

Cal Thomas | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Next year marks the 20th anni­versary of the sci-fi movie classic “The Matrix,” which depicts powerful machines attempting to subdue the human race.

Sometimes art imitates life, and sometimes it’s the other way around. On occasion, art can be prophetic. “The Matrix” is such a film. It warns of a future in which the power and worth of the individual is subsumed into one giant interconnected world run by a tiny elite, who rob individuals of their liberty and ability to think freely.

In his new book, “World without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech” (Penguin Press), Franklin Foer, a national correspondent for The Atlantic and former editor of The New Republic, expands on the film’s warnings. Foer asserts that technology is replacing thought and relationships. He specifically warns of the goals of Google, Facebook, Amazon and other corporate tech giants, charging them with being “monopolists who want access to every facet of our identities and influence over every corner of our decision-making.”

Sometimes employing language that recalls ancient biblical prophecies and the end times foreseen in Revelation,

Sometimes employing language that recalls ancient biblical prophecies and the end times foreseen in Revelation, Foer warns these companies eventually want to insert devices in our bodies to allow others to think for us. “Google Glass and the Apple Watch,” he says, “prefigure the day when these companies implant their artificial intelligence within our bodies.”

How will this be “sold” to the public?

How will this be “sold” to the public? Foer writes it will be sold just like any other product or service: “… they justify monopoly with their well-articulated belief that competition undermines our pursuit of the common good and ambitions.”

There’s more, much more. “The tech companies are destroying something precious, which is the possibility of contemplation. They have created a world in which we are constantly watched and always distracted. Through their accumulation of data they have constructed a portrait of our minds, which they use to invisibly guide mass behavior (and increasingly individual behavior), to further their financial interests.” This, he believes, is a threat to thought and democracy.

Foer says these tech giants have a vision that supersedes their financial goals. That vision, he says, was hatched in the 1960s (though conceived by the French philosopher and mathematician Rene Descartes in the 17th century) (though conceived by the French philosopher and mathematician Rene Descartes in the 17th century) and includes a world without borders. It is their view that only they can save the world by concentrating all power in a select few. They see themselves as saviors of the world. In technology they — and we — must trust.

Students of Scripture will immediately think of the “anti-Christ,” who rises to power with the ability to perform miracles and who wins the allegiance of the Earth’s inhabitants; except he might not be a person at all. “He” might be a machine.

In his sobering prologue, Foer writes: “The time has arrived to consider the consequences of these monopolies, to reassert our own role in determining the human path. Once we cross certain thresholds — once we transform the values of institutions, once we abandon privacy — there’s no turning back, no restoring our lost individuality.”

We have been warned before and are now being warned again in Foer’s excellent book. The tech giants openly state their goals. How many are listening?

The tech giants openly state their goals. How many are listening?

In the final scene of “The Matrix,” Neo, the lead character and redeemer figure, says: “I don’t know the future. I didn’t come here to tell you how this is going to end. I came here to tell you how it’s going to begin. … I’m going to show them … a world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.”

Cal Thomas is a columnist for the Tribune Content Agency. Email him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me