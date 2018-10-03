Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Dr. Gene Battistella: Pending bills could impact patient care in Pa.

Dr. Gene Battistella | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

As an osteopathic physician who has been practicing in Pittsburgh for over 20 years, I have learned that there is no magic prescription that can relieve a patient’s pain or provide complete relief from an ailment.

In fact, the foundation for osteopathic medicine rests in the comprehensive evaluation and treatment of the whole patient — not just a symptom. This holistic approach is based on an understanding and knowledge of our patients, their families and their lifestyles.

It takes time, dedication and years of education and experience to be able to develop a treatment plan that is individualized for each patient. There are no shortcuts or quick fixes when it comes to practicing sound, effective medicine.

Unfortunately, some lawmakers in Harrisburg appear to be looking for a shortcut as they debate bills that would have a dramatic impact on the practice of medicine in Pennsylvania. These bills would expand the scope of practice for physician assistants (PAs) and certified registered nurse practitioners (CRNPs) — without requiring any of the additional education or training that is required for physicians.

All Pennsylvanians should be concerned because , ultimately, these bills could jeopardize patient quality care and worsen the state’s opioid crisis.

House Bill 100 and Senate Bill 25 would permit CRNPs to practice medicine without physician supervision by eliminating the collaborative practice agreement after three years of physician supervision. CRNPs would have the authority to prescribe drugs , including controlled substances, without any direction or guidance from a physician. In addition, CRNPs would act as primary care providers under state health insurance plans.

CRNPs provide a valuable service and are a key part of our health care team. However, lawmakers must take into consideration the vast difference in education and training for physicians and nurses.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine receive 12,000 to 16,000 hours of supervised postgraduate medical education during internship and residency. This follows vigorous undergraduate and medical school education. Nurse practitioners receive 750 hours of lecture and practice/learning hours during their training.

The training itself is also vastly different. For example, patients often present with symptoms that could have multiple causes and in widely differing clinical scenarios. Osteopathic physicians are trained to examine multiple possibilities, reach a final diagnosis and map out a treatment plan.

We were taught this throughout medical school, internship and residency programs.

This is a critical difference that lawmakers cannot ignore. In medical school, I learned how to study and think like a doctor. This process continued through all my years of training and continues to this day. Simply put, I didn’t know what I didn’t know until I put my book smarts into practical use.

I cannot stress enough how valuable CRNPs and PAs are as members of our team. However, they do not bring this same level of education or training to the table. Ultimately, I believe key medical decisions should be made by a physician licensed to practice in medicine in our commonwealth, as the best leader of this team.

Lawmakers also need to consider the impact these proposals could have on the state’s opioid crisis. Osteopathic physicians have added training in the use of manipulative therapy, or hands-on treatment.This approach can be a much safer option than prescription painkillers for some , though certainly not all, patients.

Opioid prescribing in Pennsylvania has dropped significantly, 22 percent from 2013 to 2017, under the current state law which requires the collaborative practice of CRNPs and PAs , again under the supervision of a licensed physician . Unsupervised prescribing , which is allowed under this new legislation, could potentially reverse this gain and place our patients at risk .

I am not suggesting that osteopathic medicine offers the only solution to ensuring access to high quality care. However, I urge lawmakers to take a step back and consider the unintended consequences that these proposals would have on their constituents and all residents, families, friends and patients in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Gene Battistella practices internal medicine in Pittsburgh and is vice president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me