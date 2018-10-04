Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Donald Boudreaux: Presumption of innocence not just for criminal courts

Donald Boudreaux | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The fiery debate raging over Brett Kavanaugh’s ethical fitness to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court was never destined to polish our appreciation for the subtleties of political trade-offs and the complexities of social life. Instead, it has revealed in many partisans a disturbing willingness to embrace any argument, no matter how flimsy, that scores debating points in the heat of the moment.

Perhaps most disturbing is the argument, peddled by Kavanaugh’s opponents, that the presumption of innocence doesn’t apply outside of criminal courts. The argument is this: Because neither the Senate nor the general public sits as a jury to decide whether or not to convict Kavanaugh of a crime, it’s unreasonable for Kavanaugh’s defenders to demand that he be accorded a presumption of innocence.

It’s true that a fundamental feature of American criminal law is the presumption of innocence given to all criminal suspects. A government possessing the power to oblige those whom it accuses of crimes to prove their innocence is a government that is practically unconstrained in jailing or executing whichever individuals it finds to be inconvenient. It’s untrue, however, that this presumption is or ought to be confined to criminal courts.

A presumption of innocence is one that every civilized person uses routinely in his or her everyday life.

If your 6-year old child Johnny accuses your 7-year old Jimmy of throwing a rock at him without provocation, you don’t treat that accusation as proof of its own truth. Instead, you seek evidence to back it up. Furthermore, while searching for such evidence, you presume that Jimmy is innocent. And in the absence of sufficient evidence you don’t punish Jimmy, even though you are aware that throughout history many siblings have thrown things at each other without provocation.

We use a presumption of innocence in our daily lives in part because we understand that talk is cheap. It’s easy to falsely accuse someone of committing a wrong. And so if accusations were taken as proof of their own truth, the Johnnys of the world could unjustly inflict harm on the Jimmys far too easily. All the Johnnys would have to do is to level false accusations against the Jimmys.

Another reason we use the presumption of innocence in our daily lives is that we understand the impossibility of proving a negative. If someone has committed a wrongful act, there’s an actual event that happened. And evidence can in principle always — and in practice frequently — be gotten for events that happen.

Evidence is far more difficult to gather for events that didn’t happen. Indeed, such evidence often doesn’t exist. If Jimmy and Johnny were playing together all day in your yard, what evidence could Jimmy possibly show to you to prove that he did not throw a rock at Johnny? Unless you had a camera aimed at Jimmy every second of the day, even if he is innocent of Johnny’s allegation, Jimmy cannot possibly gather evidence that would overturn your presumption of his guilt.

A presumption of innocence is embedded in our criminal law for the same reason that it is embedded in the rules by which we conduct our daily lives — namely, a presumption of guilt, being nearly impossible to overturn, would enable each of us far too easily to inflict unjustified ‘punishment’ on innocent others whom we, for whatever reason, wish to harm.

Donald Boudreaux is a professor of economics and Getchell Chair at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. His column appears twice monthly.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me