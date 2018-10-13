Ralph Reiland: Kavanaugh & degrading of the court

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” replied Palo Alto University professor and research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, her voice wobbling, when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and was asked by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., to state her “strongest memory of the incident.” Leahy asked what was “something you cannot forget” about the alleged sexually abusive encounter she said she had with now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh while both were in high school in the 1980s, she at 15 years old and he at 17, an incident from which some recollections are understandably blurred or missing.

“They were laughing with each other,” explained Ford, referring to Kavanaugh, who she claimed had drunkenly attacked her during a high school drinking party, and his friend Mark Judge, who was allegedly also in the locked upstairs bedroom during the assault. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”

Ford laid out a scientific explanation for the Judiciary Committee related to her strongest memory of the alleged attack and her long-term trauma associated with it, explaining that “norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain … encodes memories into the hippocampus, and so the trauma-related experience then is kind of locked there whereas other details kind of drift.”

Norepinephrine is “vital to the fight-or-flight response,” states the Encyclopedia Britannica, “whereby the body prepares to react to or retreat from an acute threat.” Epinephrine, similarly, is typically released by the body at a time of serious stress.

“The American conservative movement’s long march to install a reliable five-justice majority in its own image is over,” wrote Matt Ford in his Oct. 6 column in The New Republic. “Brett Kavanaugh Is the Point of No Return: The Supreme Court justice’s confirmation marks a new, degraded era in American governance,” following the Senate’s 50-48 confirmation vote, one of the thinnest margins for a prospective justice in the court’s history.

Nonetheless, thin as the Senate’s vote margin was, and given the contentiousness and fundamental flaws in the Senate’s confirmation process, Kavanaugh, “a one-man legitimacy crisis for the court,” writes Matt Ford, is now in position to “shape the contours of legal and constitutional interpretation for the next three or four decades.”

Reinhold Niebuhr, 1892-1971, American theologian, writer, ethicist, and longtime professor at Union Theological Seminary, memorably stated: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

After viewing the opening testimonies of Ford and Kavanaugh and witnessing the shenanigans and maneuvering of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a friend emailed an astute and judicious modification of Niebuhr’s quote: “God, grant me the courage to change the things I cannot accept.”

Ralph Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University, writer and local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).