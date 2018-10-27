Bob Casey: Working for results for working families

This election is a make-or-break moment for Pennsylvania’s middle class. Corporate special interests in Washington have stacked the deck against working families and are trying to undermine the programs and protections Pennsylvanians depend on. Wages are flat while the costs of health care, child care and prescription drugs keep rising. I’m running for re-election because we still have so many battles left to fight for Pennsylvania workers, seniors and middle-class families.

As I travel around the commonwealth, the three issues I hear about everywhere I go are health care, jobs and protecting benefits seniors have earned through a lifetime of hard work. With so much at stake in this election and a clear contrast between the candidates, I’d like to address each of these issues and talk about my vision for moving our nation forward.

I have been a leading advocate in the Senate to secure and maintain health-care protections for 5.3 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, 1.1 million more Pennsylvanians obtained health insurance and insurance companies can no longer deny coverage or charge more to those with pre-existing conditions. While those expanding coverage and protections were a major step forward, our health-care system is far from perfect. Both parties should come together to focus on lowering premiums, reducing the costs of prescription drugs and expanding access to care.

Another top priority is raising stagnant wages and creating and retaining good-paying jobs in Pennsylvania. To raise wages, we must pass a substantial middle-class tax cut, raise the minimum wage, make equal pay for equal work a reality, guarantee overtime pay, work to ensure paid and family leave, and stand strong for the rights of workers to organize and bargain collectively.

I also believe we can create jobs by making strong investments in our infrastructure, which is why I passed bipartisan legislation to help rebuild hundreds of structurally deficient Pennsylvania roads and bridges. We also need to make investments in our workforce, fund workforce training programs, expand rural broadband, fight outsourcing and renegotiate unfair trade deals.

Programs like Social Security and Medicare are sacred promises to our seniors that must be kept. Republicans in Congress have repeatedly tried to end these programs as we know them. We need to ensure that people retain the benefits they’ve earned and paid into. Congress must work in a bipartisan way to support these programs long-term, but I will always oppose schemes to privatize Social Security and turn Medicare into a voucher program and will fight back against attempts to cut earned benefits.

Ultimately, my job is to get results for working families, and I’ll work with anyone to do it. Some of my proudest accomplishments were achieved by working across the aisle and focusing on areas of common ground. That’s how I was able to pass bipartisan legislation to combat the opioid crisis, honor our fallen heroes and start rebuilding Pennsylvania’s infrastructure.

I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 6 so we can keep up the fight to ensure working families in Pennsylvania can obtain the peace and security they deserve.

Bob Casey, a Democrat, is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.