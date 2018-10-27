Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Bob Casey: Working for results for working families

Bob Casey | Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

This election is a make-or-break moment for Pennsylvania’s middle class. Corporate special interests in Washington have stacked the deck against working families and are trying to undermine the programs and protections Pennsylvanians depend on. Wages are flat while the costs of health care, child care and prescription drugs keep rising. I’m running for re-election because we still have so many battles left to fight for Pennsylvania workers, seniors and middle-class families.

As I travel around the commonwealth, the three issues I hear about everywhere I go are health care, jobs and protecting benefits seniors have earned through a lifetime of hard work. With so much at stake in this election and a clear contrast between the candidates, I’d like to address each of these issues and talk about my vision for moving our nation forward.

I have been a leading advocate in the Senate to secure and maintain health-care protections for 5.3 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, 1.1 million more Pennsylvanians obtained health insurance and insurance companies can no longer deny coverage or charge more to those with pre-existing conditions. While those expanding coverage and protections were a major step forward, our health-care system is far from perfect. Both parties should come together to focus on lowering premiums, reducing the costs of prescription drugs and expanding access to care.

Another top priority is raising stagnant wages and creating and retaining good-paying jobs in Pennsylvania. To raise wages, we must pass a substantial middle-class tax cut, raise the minimum wage, make equal pay for equal work a reality, guarantee overtime pay, work to ensure paid and family leave, and stand strong for the rights of workers to organize and bargain collectively.

I also believe we can create jobs by making strong investments in our infrastructure, which is why I passed bipartisan legislation to help rebuild hundreds of structurally deficient Pennsylvania roads and bridges. We also need to make investments in our workforce, fund workforce training programs, expand rural broadband, fight outsourcing and renegotiate unfair trade deals.

Programs like Social Security and Medicare are sacred promises to our seniors that must be kept. Republicans in Congress have repeatedly tried to end these programs as we know them. We need to ensure that people retain the benefits they’ve earned and paid into. Congress must work in a bipartisan way to support these programs long-term, but I will always oppose schemes to privatize Social Security and turn Medicare into a voucher program and will fight back against attempts to cut earned benefits.

Ultimately, my job is to get results for working families, and I’ll work with anyone to do it. Some of my proudest accomplishments were achieved by working across the aisle and focusing on areas of common ground. That’s how I was able to pass bipartisan legislation to combat the opioid crisis, honor our fallen heroes and start rebuilding Pennsylvania’s infrastructure.

I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 6 so we can keep up the fight to ensure working families in Pennsylvania can obtain the peace and security they deserve.

Bob Casey, a Democrat, is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me