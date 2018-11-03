Jason Rivenburg: Complacency contributes to tragedy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I’m not Jewish. I’m not a Pittsburgher — I moved to Greensburg in 2013. I was born and raised in New York. I enlisted in the Army in 2000 and deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. In between, I was married until my PTSD became her PTSD. Many deployments later, I settled here to be with my daughters, to find some sense of peace.

But if combat and divorce rattled me, the murder of 11 Jewish people in Squirrel Hill has me shaken.

Full disclosure: I’m a “liberal,” if you like labels. I’ve always embraced the principles associated with liberalism, at least how Wikipedia describes it. Looking at those principles, I feel I have failed to make the world a better place for my girls.

I love this country. I love its ideals pinned to grade-school bulletin boards, and I love it much more because I have seen much less. I don’t regret that I’ve bled and cried for this country. But I’m embarrassed.

I toss and turn because of the constant division, but more from the incessant derision.

The tragedy in Pittsburgh is because of a crazed gunman. He is responsible.

But so am I.

And so are you.

Worse than an assault weapon is rhetoric. Certain language can prompt certain individuals to commit heinous crimes. So yes, President Trump is responsible for inciting violence — that can’t be sugarcoated or “semanticized” anymore than his rhetoric can be romanticized. But he’s not the only culprit.

I have family and friends who fall prey to inciteful language. Not one is a white nationalist. None supports white nationalism. But I’ve heard the rhetoric, usually dribbled, sometimes spewed.

I’ve heard every anti- Semitic anecdote as if it was an aphorism, caricatures about physical features and money. Stereotypes abound, then concurrence and laughter. Sometimes anger and resentment. Never calls for action against Jews, but I still walk away, sickened.

The language I’ve heard in living rooms perpetuates the belief that Jewish people are different, inferior. Mockery, resentment and ridicule are not harmless — they help perpetuate extreme views. They create an environment in which a person can justify murder. For some, rhetoric is a gateway drug.

I’m culpable for not doing more, specifically for not speaking up against those I’m closest to. Walking away is wrong. Biting my tongue is wrong. I’m not better than them, and I am not better than you. But I recognize that even tongue-in-cheek comments about a people are abhorrent — and can lead to violence.

It isn’t just about Jews. I’ve heard every stereotype. I’ve winced because of disparaging comments about blacks, gays, hippies, Hispanics, transgender, women, etc.

If you live in this country, whether you wave a flag or kneel during the national anthem, you are an American. You are afforded the freedoms founded on the idea of equality. There is no place for discrimination. There is no room for complacency — if someone is saying something degrading about someone, then speak up.

Because complacency is culpability.

Jason Rivenburg is a Greensburg-based writer.