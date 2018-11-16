Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

John Stossel: Single-payer health care

Johns Stossel | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 8:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

America needs single-payer health care, say progressives. That’s a system where government pays doctors and hospitals, and no sick person has to worry about having enough money to pay for care. After all, they say, “Health care is a right!”

“Who pays for it?” asks Chris Pope, “And that’s really not a rights question.”

Pope, who studies health care systems for the Manhattan Institute, explains that although many Americans think that Canada and most of Europe have single-payer systems, that’s not really true.

“In Germany, employers provide most of the health care … just as they do in the United States,” he says. France and Switzerland also offer multiple options, public and private, and most people buy private health insurance. Some of the Swiss government subsidies are similar to those of Obamacare.

But Canada, England, Norway, Cuba and a few other countries do have genuine single-payer. I’m constantly told that it works well — people get good care and never have to worry about a bill. They spend less on health care and live longer.

Pope says that claim is naive.

They do live longer in many of those countries, but it’s not because they get superior health care; it’s because fewer of them are fat; fewer crash cars; and they shoot each other less often. “Take out (obesity), car accidents and gun violence, the difference in life expectancy disappears entirely,” Pope says.

Single-payer systems save money by rationing care. Hence the long waiting times for treatments declared “nonessential” in Canada, Britain and, for that matter, at American veterans hospitals. The VA’s problems are similar to what’s happened in Britain’s National Health Service.

Critics of U.S. health care say waiting in line is better than getting no care, which is what happens to Americans who cannot afford to pay.

But is that true? Pope points out that America already has “over a trillion dollars a year in public spending, really, to provide health care to people who don’t afford it.” Also, American emergency rooms treat anyone who comes in.

By contrast, single-payer means taxpayers’ funds are spent on everyone — even people who can afford to pay for their own care. That means there’s less left for the truly needy. The affluent often escape government’s waiting lines and treatment limits by buying private health insurance.

In Britain, millions of people purchase private insurance, Pope says.

At least they still have that option.

In America, Sen. Bernie Sanders says gleefully that he wants to put private insurance companies “out of business.”

Hearing that, Pope replied, “makes you wonder whether this is more about spite than it is about improving people’s health.”

All of this doesn’t mean the system in the U.S. should stay as it is.

Government already does too much here. People say America has free-market health care, but we don’t , and we haven’t since World War II . Government and government-subsidized insurance companies currently spend most of America’s health dollars. If politicians here really want to improve things, they should try letting the market function.

Let hospitals compete. Right now, state laws won’t even allow new private hospitals unless a regional board — often made up of people affiliated with already-existing hospitals — declares a “need” for a new one and it is registered with the American Hospital Association.

Let insurance companies compete for your business. American tax laws push workers to employer-funded coverage. Equalize the tax law and more individuals would pick the coverage best suited for them.

Pope says, “If we move toward a health care system where individuals were more responsible for shopping around … people would choose a better system.”

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me