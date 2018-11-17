Mitchel Nickols: Making communities more inclusive can make a difference

Recent events around the nation and in our community have sparked a much-needed conversation about the “rhetoric” that may be fueling the behavior of a few people.

Most of us are shocked by the Oct. 27 slaughter of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Some say it’s because of race; some say it’s because of religion; others point to the partisan issues that confront us more now than they have in the past.

Depending on your political bent or your race, you may find yourself either in a heated discussion or at odds with the many people who want to avoid the subject completely. Some of us are just left speechless.

It doesn’t take much research to find the back-and-forth discourses on the inclusion of people of color from around the world and their acceptance in our great land. This really is the greatest country, with both vast resources and plentiful diversity. We have for decades allowed people escaping poverty, tyranny and outright devastation through natural events to enter the United States.

A news piece by Ray Sanchez and Melissa Gray of CNN, “72 hours in America: Three hate-filled crimes. Three hate-filled suspects,” caught my attention because I knew about the package bombs sent to prominent Democrats including President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

What I didn’t know until reading the article was the story of Gregory Alan Bush, a white man who killed two black shoppers at a Kentucky Kroger store. After unsuccessfully attempting to enter a predominantly black church, Bush took his anger to the store and opened fire on 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, who was shopping with his 12-year-old grandson for poster board for a school project. He then took aim at 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones, killing her in the parking lot as she fled.

Deeper conversations taking place outside the would-be war zones that victimize innocent American citizens should be happening now, instead of on a “wait and see what happens next” basis.

Some of my consulting work has been in school districts where, after Sandy Hook, staff began to do intensive active-shooter planning. I was typically in schools addressing academic deficiencies of students or diversity, implicit bias and inclusion among staff and students. It would seem that some of both are needed in communities as a whole.

I also had the privilege of being the keynote speaker for the Pennsylvania Municipal League Summit in Cranberry in October. My speech was focused on encouraging Pennsylvania mayors and city managers to lead the way in total community engagement.

It would be a good idea to get a group of like-minded mayors, city managers, law enforcement members, clergy and other stakeholders in the same room to strategize on how we can make our communities more inclusive and try to prevent the ills afflicting other diverse communities.

Yes, we can make a difference, if we have the collective will and resolve to utilize the accumulated wisdom and social skills that are readily available to us.

Mitchel Nickols, Ph.D., of Lower Burrell, is an instructor in the leadership and administration and community engagement programs at Point Park University. He is a diversity and sensitivity trainer and consultant for police departments and school districts throughout Western Pennsylvania.