Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Vince Mercuri: The resolution of character

Vince Mercuri | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
2019
2019

Updated 32 minutes ago

As the journey of 2019 begins, there are many unknowns as to what life’s twists and turns will bring. What we do know is that there will be a deluge of advertisements for weight loss and other self-improvement programs, fitness center packages and debt-reduction strategies.

While personal wellness is important to overall health, and the drive to accomplish should be applauded, few people manage to stay on course when trying to change habits. Research shows that less than 10 percent of resolutions are accomplished in a year, with most being abandoned within the first 30 days.

The drive to improve needs to move beyond the physical and financial areas to more internal characteristics that shape our relationships and daily decisions.

I am reminded of an old Irish proverb: “You have to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was.”

Our character development is at the root of who we are. Our character impacts every aspect of our lives. We need to intentionally form habits steeped in ethical integrity. We are either moving forward or backward in the ongoing development of our character; there is no standing still.

There are six pillars of character development — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — that need to be acknowledged as valuable principles and developed into habits that will keep us rooted and steady through the storms of life.

We need to become students of character development, studying specific areas of our lives that need attention. A good question to ask yourself is, “Am I working harder on my image or on my integrity?” Once an area has been identified, a plan of action can be implemented.

Deepening these six pillars can dramatically improve the ethical quality of our decisions and thus our lives. It takes commitment and personal reflection to demonstrate such admirable traits, which reflect honesty, courage and a moral compass.

This personal inventory must begin with the premise that anything other than the truth is manipulation, and that our conduct reveals our true character. Truth is not some flexible concept that we can bend and shape to fit our own whims.

We need to be proactive and run toward our areas of concern or liabilities, not away from them. By conquering our weaknesses, we gain strength to face the next hurdle.

These six pillars of character development are immoveable, helping to steady us through life’s journey. Without them, a slow, silent decline can rot us from within.

Deepening integrity and developing character is a resolution we can all embrace.

Happy New Year!

Vince Mercuri, executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa., is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me