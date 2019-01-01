Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

F. Vincent Vernuccio: Pa. leads way to protect worker freedom

F. Vincent Vernuccio | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court in Janus v. AFSCME restored First Amendment rights to millions of public employees across the country. The decision allows them to now choose whether they want to pay a union or not, without fear of losing their jobs.

Unfortunately for these employees, the fight isn’t over. From California to New York, union-backed politicians have been working to undermine the Janus decision through legislative action. Their tactics include confusing rules and narrow windows to make it harder for public employees to leave and stop paying unions, forcing new employees to sit through union sales pitches, and restricting what public employers can tell their employees. These unprecedented efforts seek to circumvent the highest court’s decision in an attempt to trap public employees into paying unions, ignoring the best interest of our civil servants.

It is important that public employees get accurate information to make an informed decision about what is best for them. National outreach efforts to workers like the My Pay My Say campaign are serving this needed purpose as states make it difficult for public employees to learn about and exercise their rights. However, legislation is also needed to protect First Amendment rights and ensure compliance with Janus.

Pennsylvania’s Senate Bill 1278, introduced by Sen. John Eichelberger Jr., R-Altoona, is likely the strongest post-Janus legislation in the country protecting public employees. Unlike most of the other proposed bills or recently enacted legislation regarding government unions, SB 1278 seeks to enhance protections for Pennsylvania civil servants and ensure the state complies with the Janus decision.

Recently the Senate Majority Policy Committee held a hearing on how the bill protects the Supreme Court’s intent in Janus.

SB1278 allows public employees to opt in to their union instead of going through a confusing and difficult opt-out process, but it goes further by including key provisions addressing worker’s choice and giving these employees voting rights to reelect their unions.

Despite Janus, Pennsylvania’s unions have a monopoly on the workers they represent, meaning they speak for all employees regardless of their membership status in the union. Workers who opt out of union membership are still forced to accept representation from a union whether they want it or not. They cannot negotiate hours, wages or benefits for themselves like non-unionized workers. Whether they like it or not, these workers are subject to whatever deal the union reaches on their behalf. If passed, SB 1278 will restore public employee voices and gives them the opportunity to opt out of union representation entirely and negotiate on their own behalf.

The proposed legislation would also bring more democracy to public employees. It addresses union recertification, or the ability to regularly hold a vote to determine which union would provide the best representation. Just like we voted on Nov. 6, public employees should have the ability to vote on who represents them. Eight in 10 voters agree with allowing public employees to re-elect their unions. However, only a very small number of union members have ever had the right to vote on who represents them. Giving public employees the right to re-elect their union would undoubtedly make unions more accountable and more responsive to their members’ concerns.

Legislators have the power to protect public worker rights by bringing accountability to the workplace, ensuring the democratic process carries over to the unionized public employees, and that all voices should be heard. With SB 1278, Pennsylvania can be a national leader in promoting worker freedom and provide the playbook for legislators across the country to support public civil servants in their states too.

F. Vincent Vernuccio is a senior fellow at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and its My Pay My Say campaign.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me