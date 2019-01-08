Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

S.E. Cupp: What we're hoping for this year

S.e. Cupp | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 7:03 p.m.
Glenn Beck resolves to not ‘add to the chaos.’
Getty Images
Glenn Beck resolves to not ‘add to the chaos.’

Updated 12 hours ago

If it’s possible, 2018 was a year in which it felt like everything was changing, and also like nothing was. While we set our global expectations for 2019, teeming with significant political, social and economic volatility, we’re also considering more local possibilities — changes within our own communities, homes and bodies.

Some call them resolutions, others goals and others still simply cosmic wishes for whomever may be listening. I reached out to some newsmakers, colleagues and friends to see what they hoped for this year:

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.: Life in 2019 is going to look a little different than the past 20 years spent in Congress. I plan to spend time with family skiing, climbing, hunting, fishing and coaching basketball and track.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and author of “Them:

Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal”:

Less multitasking. At work and at home, with family and with co-workers, on my most important projects and on smaller but urgent ones, I increasingly think we allow ourselves to be so distracted that multitasking causes us to accomplish less, not more. I am still grateful for many of our digital tools, but I think I need to correct the balance back toward more focus. Ultimately, being more effective is more important than being marginally more efficient, and I hope to get better at saying “no” to constant frenzy.

Rep. James Himes, D-Conn.: Oppose less, persuade more.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.: Try more earnestly to live Micah 6:8. Its words are simple: That we are to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly. These ideals are in short supply in Washington today, which makes it that much more important that none of us wait on Washington for their application … particularly in the admonition to walk humbly .

Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, U.S. Navy: I am resolved to renew my optimism about my country and my fellow citizens, to remember that — while much of what we are seeing and hearing and feeling is unprecedented — what is certainly not unprecedented is the capacity of Americans to compromise, to solve problems, to show compassion and to summon moral courage. I will not surrender to shrill entreaties or to fear.

David Axelrod, “The Axe Files,” CNN: My resolution is to break my addiction to the infernal, insidious device in my hand right now. It claims far too much of my time that would be better spent thinking, writing and communing with actual human beings.

Meghan McCain, “The View”: To live in the moment and try to sweat the small stuff less.

Glenn Beck, BlazeTV:

To listen more to those who feel unheard, those who have something to say with nothing to gain and to listen less to those who are the loudest. It is a goal almost better stated as a mission — do not add to the chaos and to speak firmly but with kindness.

Gloria Borger, CNN chief political analyst:

Keep reporting the facts, keep a sense of humor, eat fewer Twizzlers on election nights.

Ashleigh Banfield, TV host: I will say three “ohms” before turning on cable news.

Jimmy Kimmel: My New Year’s resolution for 2019 is to toss a meatball off the Empire State Building, race down the stairs and catch it in my mouth.

Bill Maher: To do the ones I made in ’85.

Mark Cuban: Lose five pounds, run 10 miles, play with my kids more.

Ross Mathews, entertainer: Stop thinking the worst of our leaders and lawmakers and, instead, believe that heroes still exist! Pessimism is so 2018!

Thomas Roberts, CBS Atlanta: I will be focusing on forgiveness. I am always in awe of people who can focus on the now instead of being hung up in the past. My resolution is to focus on the now/future and forgive the past. Oh, and eat better!

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me