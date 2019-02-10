Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Cindy Adams Dunn & David Masur: Protecting American treasures

Cindy Adams Dunn and David Masur | Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 7:03 p.m.
Flight 93 National Memorial
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Flight 93 National Memorial

Updated 8 hours ago

When it comes to awe-inspiring public lands, Pennsylvania’s is home to some of the nation’s best hidden gems. Millions of acres of federal, state and local public lands provide Pennsylvanians with a superior quality of life and enhance our economy. In fact, Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy is the fifth largest in the nation. Continued, sustained investment in these outdoor assets is needed to assure that they remain ready to enjoy.

The recently ended federal shutdown — the longest of its kind in U.S. history — has shone a bright spotlight on America’s national park system and the important role of federal oversight and stewardship needed to protect the nation’s most iconic outdoor places.

Yet the reality is that our national parks have been in dire need of more funding, greater maintenance and heightened protection even when the government is open.

That’s because even before the government shutdown occurred, programs that protected our parks were on the chopping block.

The clearest example of these ongoing threats to our parks is the expiration of the cornerstone program that funds our national parks and forests, along with state and local parks and outdoor spaces.

Last September, despite broad bipartisan support, Congress failed to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). For more than 50 years, the LWCF has preserved and improved federal, state and local parks and open spaces.

The LWCF has supported projects in every state and nearly every county in the U.S., from iconic sites like the Gettysburg National Park, the Appalachian Trail and the Flight 93 Memorial to Pennsylvania’s state parks and local trails, pools, and playgrounds.

In Pennsylvania alone, the LWCF has provided more than $315 million to preserve and maintain public lands, including Great Allegheny Passage Trails, Pittsburgh Zoo and Brighton Heights Park.

We all have our own memories of connecting with nature and exploring the outdoors. It is easy to take these experiences for granted. But without government investments and protections, like a continued LWCF, the parks and lands we enjoy for hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and other outdoor activities will no longer be available.

LWCF has done more than help create memories. It also gives a boost to the economy. Recreational activities in Pennsylvania produce about $29 billion in consumer spending annually and support more than a quarter million jobs, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. The LWCF contributes to these economic benefits through its investments in outdoor spaces and recreational opportunities.

LWCF’s successful record has earned it bipartisan support in Congress. Nevertheless, legislation to permanently reauthorize and fully fund the program remains stalled.

It is time for LWCF’s congressional supporters, including its many members here in Pennsylvania, to work to ensure that permanent LWCF reauthorization and full funding is brought up for a vote as soon as possible.

Continued delay will put more of the outdoor places we love at risk. For the sake of the millions of Americans who work in the outdoor recreation industry and the countless families who want to continue to enjoy nature, stay healthy, and make memories, Congress must act.

Cindy Adams Dunn is secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. David Masur is the executive director for PennEnvironment, a statewide citizen-based nonprofit environmental advocacy group ( pennenvironment.org ).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me