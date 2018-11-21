Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
George Will

George Will: This Thanksgiving, ample servings of amusement

George Will | Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings in Singapore in June.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings in Singapore in June.

Updated 16 hours ago

WASHINGTON

Never one to use a scalpel when there is a machete at hand, the president denounced the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, a dunderheaded move but a reason for giving thanks today because it elicited from Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., 2018’s most exquisitely mixed metaphor: “He shot from the hip with a sledgehammer instead of using a scalpel.” Sifting this year’s other detritus, let us also be thankful for the following amusements.

Finding fresh reasons for indignation is a challenge in fury-saturated America, but Halsey, a singer, rose to it, saying that hotels’ “white people shampoo” furthers the “disenfranchisement” of people of color. A Dutch man, 69, noting that advanced thinkers think gender fluidity is real, wondered why not age, too, and demanded that all records of his birthdate be revised to say he is 49 because that is how he “feels.”

Yale’s ban on pets in dorms was bent to accommodate “emotional support animals,” which are needed when Yalies are micro-aggressed by culture-appropriating Halloween costumes. Frontier Airlines found the limits of its patience, disembarking a woman and her emotional-support squirrel.

By the grace of their government, and over the objections of some worrywarts, Oregonians in some rural counties got permission to pump their own gas. Combating occupational-licensing lunacy, Missouri said hair braiders could skip the mandatory 1,500 hours of training and instead watch a video.

North Carolina had second thoughts about the 12-count criminal indictment against Tammie Hedges for practicing veterinary medicine without a license when, during Hurricane Florence, she offered shelter and first aid to pets left behind by their evacuating owners.

First things first: San Francisco, where feces of the homeless soil the streets, banned the sale of fur and mandated that 30 percent of public art featuring nonfictional people depict women. New York’s Legislature banned police officers from having sex with people in custody.

A mystery: Young Americans were found to be having less sex. Mystery partially solved? One in four Americans said they are “almost constantly” online.

It was reported that in the first six months of last year pedestrian deaths in traffic declined, except in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Pedestrian deaths nationally are significantly higher than a decade ago, perhaps because drivers and pedestrians are digitally distracted: The number of smartphones in use tripled between 2010 and 2016.

Anything we can do they can do bigger: Eclipsing its previous record of $25.3 billion in sales in a 24-hour period, the Chinese internet company Alibaba sold $1 billion worth of stuff in the first 85 seconds and $30.8 billion during the day.

Scientists said that they were almost certain that bones found on a Pacific island in 1940 were those of aviatrix Amelia Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. The government revised the official death toll from last year’s Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. It was 2,975, not 64.

Awarding him the Medal of Freedom, the White House said that Babe Ruth, of the Red Sox, Yankees and, for 28 games, the Braves, played for four teams. Close enough for government work. Aretha Franklin, dead at 76, was shown R-E-S-P-E-C-T by the president, in his fashion: “I knew her well. She worked for me.”

George Will is a columnist for The Washington Post. His email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me