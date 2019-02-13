Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
George Will

George Will: Reality continues to leak from American life

George Will | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 8:03 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, waves to the crowd during an event in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 5.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, waves to the crowd during an event in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 5.

Updated 14 hours ago

WASHINGTON

In 1994, the Clinton administration decreed a bright shining future for education. Its Goals 2000 legislation proclaimed that by that year America’s high school graduation rate would be 90 percent and American students would lead the world in math and science achievements. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., was unimpressed: “That will not happen.” It didn’t, to the surprise of no one with an inkling of reality’s viscosity.

Bill Clinton’s (then Congress’) goals , which Moynihan compared to the Soviet Union’s penchant for delusional grain quotas, illustrated what the senator called the “leakage of reality from American life.” Speaking of which:

Democrats , including many presidential candidates, have endorsed something that makes Goals 2000 look like the soul of sobriety. The Green New Deal (GND) FAQ sheet says:

In 10 years, America will have only non-carbon renewable energy. (Exxon Mobil plans to produce 25 percent more oil and gas in 2025 than in 2017.) By then, “every building in America” will be environmentally retrofitted, “farting cows” (methane gas ; say goodbye to hamburgers ) will be on the way out, fast electric trains will make airplanes unnecessary, “every combustion-engine vehicle” will be gone (but relax: charging stations will be “everywhere”) .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , averse to government by arrested-development teenagers, dismissed the GND as a “suggestion.” Its enthusiasts , buffeted by gales of derision, responded with gusts of dissembling as implausible as the GND: Their fact sheet was a mere draft, or a dirty trick (“doctored”), or something.

Every endorser of the GND endorses its claim to life-and-death urgency, yet — cognitive dissonance alert — every endorser knows that none of it will happen. Its authors say, “There is no time to waste.” Strange. The last Democratic administration , which departed just 25 months ago, proposed approximately none of what the GND says we cannot survive without.

The GND has no practical importance but much significance. First, it underscores the rise of the politics of gestures that are as flamboyant as they are empty: Donald Trump has his wall, the left has its GND.

Second, it reprises the progressive desire to militarize everything but the military, to conscript everyone into vast collective undertakings that supposedly justify vast excisions from personal liberty and the setting side of pesky constitutional impediments. See Franklin Roosevelt’s call in his first inaugural address for power “as great as the power that would be given to me if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.”

Third, it reveals progressives’ embrace of Trump’s political style, a stew of frivolity and mendacity. Remember his campaign boast that he would erase the national debt — not just the budget deficit, the then $19 trillion debt — in eight years , meaning by more than $2 trillion a year ? This was ludicrous, but not more so than the GND, which is not the only example of the Trumpification of the left.

The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman notes that last year Elizabeth Warren said this on NBC: “My mother and daddy were born and raised in Oklahoma. My daddy first saw my mother when they were both teenagers. He fell in love with this tall, quiet girl who played the piano. Head over heels. But his family was bitterly opposed to their relationship because she was part Native American. They eventually eloped.”

“Bitterly”? Because of the mother’s Native American “part”? Which could not have been much more than Warren’s still-hypothetical minuscule part? As Freeman writes: “If Native American ancestry was so distant on her mother’s side that the senator has never been able to name any native relatives — and even now her own DNA expert cannot rule out the possibility that she has no such relatives at all — how would her father’s family have known enough to object?”

What a tangled web we weave … . It is now reasonable to conclude that Warren has made “birther” claims for self-serving reasons that remain opaque , claims that are no more factual or unimportant than the birther fabrications Trump concocted for use against Barack Obama. What explains Trump and his progressive emulators? No doubt many things, but begin with the leakage of reality from American life.

George Will is a columnist for The Washington Post. His email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me