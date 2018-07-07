Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Politicians can learn much from Mister Rogers

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood.'
Focus Features
Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood.'

Updated 9 hours ago

As Democrats struggle to find a national message for the 2020 presidential race, they should look to Fred Rogers, who reached out to generations of Americans with wisdom and kindness and strength. Mister Rogers died in 2003, but there was a real authenticity to how he lived and what he believed that never grows old.

The current Mister Rogers resurgence is also real and authentic. The recently released documentary, “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” has earned box-office success and great reviews. A feature film, starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers, is in production. And scores of inspirational Mister Rogers quotations are posted daily on social media sites.

It might seem odd that Democrats should take their lead from a lifelong Republican, but Mister Rogers came from an era in which political parties often compromised and found common ground. Country before party was the rule, and governing was the shared goal.

We might think that the political world would have been foreign to a contemplative Presbyterian minister. All you have to do is watch the six-minute video of Fred Rogers' 1969 appearance before a U.S. Senate Committee to see how this worked.

Notoriously tight-fisted Democrat John Pastore of Rhode Island was the chairman and a $20 million grant to fund public broadcasting was at stake.

Arguing that public television should put the emotional well-being of children first, Mister Rogers carried the day.

Pastore, after admitting to “feeling goose bumps,” concluded by saying, “I think it's wonderful. And you just earned the $20 million.” Try to imagine that in today's Washington — a Republican and a Democrat coming together to fund programs that are carefully crafted to enhance the lives of our children.

Theodore Parker, the 19th-century Unitarian minister who inspired the speeches of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., said, “Politics is the science of urgencies.” Mister Rogers understood those urgencies. And he especially understood that the best of politics involves establishing and strengthening our communities.

After 9/11, Mister Rogers appeared in public service announcements aimed at helping adults talk to their children about tragedy. He repeated his mother's advice in times of danger. “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,” he said. “Because if you look for the helpers, you'll know that there's hope.”

In 1969, when many public pools were segregated, Mister Rogers shared a wading pool with Francois Clemmons, who played the African-American police officer in the make-believe neighborhood. The lesson was simple as the camera lingered on two black feet and two white feet soaking together.

And in 1981, when people with disabilities were nearly invisible, Mister Rogers had a quiet on-air conversation with Jeffrey Erlanger, a beaming 10-year-old who was confined to an electric wheelchair. They became lifelong friends, and those few moments helped change public attitudes toward reasonable accommodations for our fellow citizens.

Democrats, indeed all politicians, would be well advised to study the example, values and manners of Fred Rogers. He listened more than he talked and he showed a steadfast unwavering willingness to help — with truth and kindness always.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me