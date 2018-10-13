Joseph Sabino Mistick: Cruz's devil's deal with Trump

There are worse things in life than losing an election, but Ted Cruz does not seem to think so. While the Republican Texas senator is trying to hold onto his seat in a tough fight against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, it is clear that he believes that nothing is more important than winning.

The race has meaning beyond Texas with the Senate so closely balanced, but there is a human side to this, too. Cruz once said he was not Donald Trump’s “servile puppy dog,” but he needs and wants Trump’s support. And family values and personal integrity are now center stage.

In the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Trump successfully turned personal attacks into an art form, mowing down one opponent after another on his way to the nomination. Cruz was tagged by Trump as “Lyin’ Ted,” and the senator’s wife and father became special Trump targets.

Trump tweeted an unflattering photo of Heidi Cruz next to a fashion-mag photo of Melania Trump, with the caption, “The images are worth a thousand words.” And, he warned Cruz, “Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!”

Trump also attacked Rafael Cruz, citing a questionable photo and an unfounded tabloid report that the senator’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination. Without any real evidence, Trump claimed that the elder Cruz was with Lee Harvey Oswald before the president was shot.

Cruz was properly angry, calling Trump “a sniveling coward,” “utterly amoral” and a “pathological liar.” He earned some points for his outrage, because even the Mafia believed that families were off limits. But, Cruz quickly learned that he needed Trump’s support more than he needed to defend his wife and father.

A new ad by the Fire Ted Cruz PAC spotlights that unholy trade-off. It starts with the Cruz campaign slogan that he is “Tough as Texas,” and focuses on a grizzled older man who scoffs and smirks at the notion that Cruz is “tough” at all. Anyone who “called my wife a dog and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination” would be headed for the “woodshed,” not courted for political support, the actor says.

It is a funny ad with a serious message, and it rings true personally and politically. If you talked about someone’s wife or father like that in any bar in any old Pittsburgh neighborhood, you might earn a fat lip before being run out of the joint. Or, at least you should.

Ted Cruz is just the latest vivid example of candidates who are willing to win at any cost, who head campaigns in which personal attacks are casually used, or easily tolerated, which is just as bad. He may still win, but there must be some personal cost for this.

In a nation evenly split, neither side may be strong enough to decisively win on the strength of ideas and values alone, at least for now. Our politics have become hand-to-hand combat. And personal attacks are the latest desperate weapons.

But voters must ultimately decide if they can trust politicians who attack their opponents instead of their opponents’ ideas.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer. Reach him at misticklaw@gmail.com.