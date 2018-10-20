Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pittsburgh's water must stay under public control

“Water is the driving force of all nature,” according to Leonardo Da Vinci. And, if Da Vinci was right, water is far too important to leave to the ups and downs of the marketplace or place in the hands of private investors looking to make a buck.

That is what Pittsburgh City Council must consider as it weighs the privatization of the city water system, taking control from the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA). The authority has had its troubles — an aging system, customer-relations failures and lead in the service lines; enough to tempt some politicians to wash their hands of the whole thing.

But, luckily, some local officials see their public duty differently, and they have stepped up to keep Pittsburgh’s water under public control.

In 2017, a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to oversee operation of the PWSA. The hope was that the state agency could use its administrative experience and financial expertise to put the PWSA on the right track.

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb, who sounded the alarm over the operation of the water authority early and often, now says that PUC oversight is working. And, any talk of privatization is “misguided and premature,” since the authority is finally headed in the right direction.

This is not the first time that Lamb has urged the city away from the privatization abyss. In 2010, he helped defeat a plan to sell the city’s parking assets to a private firm for 50 years, sparing Pittsburgh the chaos that has rocked Chicago after its parking was privatized.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand why many towns are exploring how to return control of essential service to their citizens through deprivatization. Private companies must properly earn a profit for their investors, a cost that goes on top of the actual cost of running the system.

And, by spending less to operate and maintain a system that has already been paid for by generations of citizens, profits can be maximized. This cost-cutting can lead to real trouble in the public world.

When a privatized super highway bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, critics pointed to insufficient spending on maintenance that maximized profits for the private operator. Italy had privatized much of its highway system when money was tight — an easy way out — but many are regretting it now.

When Grenfell Tower burned in London, the cause was easily traced to cost-saving flammable insulation. Starting in the 1980s, London began to privatize and outsource public housing operation and maintenance. That now looks like a dereliction of public duty.

In Pittsburgh, core arguments for PWSA privatization have been poor management and the inability to finance improvements, neither of which is now true. With a higher bond rating than the city, the authority can follow the American tradition of paying for infrastructure with tax-free public bonds spread over the useful life of the improvements.

Basic business practices — charging more and spending less to maximize profits — have been part of our economic growth, and they are legitimate tactics for private companies.

But, when used to manage essential infrastructure, they can work against us.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer. Reach him at misticklaw@gmail.com.