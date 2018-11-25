Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Giving thanks for new neighbors

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Refugee mother, daughter at a Hello Neighbor outing on Gateway Clipper
Hello Neighbor
Refugee mother, daughter at a Hello Neighbor outing on Gateway Clipper

Updated 5 hours ago

One Thanksgiving when I was in college, I skipped dinner with my family for some stupid and prideful reason long forgotten. Our mother Molly-O and I never spoke of it, but that summer she added Thanksgiving in July, the start of a new tradition for a family that had reason to be doubly thankful.

Our people had come from the “old country,” where they had nothing and were starving. It is hard to believe now, but the back-breaking and dangerous jobs in the mills and factories were actually a step up from the slow misery they faced in their villages back home.

In the gray and grimy industrial towns here, day-in and day-out, the men placed one foot in front of the other and headed into the mills, where 12-hour shifts were the rule. Every two weeks they would swing from daylight to night-turn, which kept them working for 24 hours straight. Twice during that long shift, kids would deliver lunches to the mill gates for their fathers.

Wives and mothers worked around the clock, preparing breakfast and dinners at all hours, depending on the shifts worked by the men in the house. In the early days, stoves were wood- or coal-fired, requiring constant tending to keep the ever-present pot of percolated coffee hot.

There was little rest. But they were thankful for this opportunity to work themselves to the bone, even though it often led to an early grave. Their hard work was not for them, but for their families. This was their American Dream.

As our memories of them fade, much of what they made possible for us is taken for granted. And it has become easy to lose sight of the difference between a holiday routine and a tradition that celebrates what America still means to those who seek better lives for their children.

Two years ago we got lucky. Sloane, the oldest of the six kids who form our combined family and who now has her own family, invited a Syrian refugee family to our Thanksgiving dinner. It was a gift, and Thanksgiving is fresher now, the message crystal clear.

Their faces are the faces of our families who came here long ago. They are tentative but happy, unsure of what happens next but determined, and their journey and their stories are ours. And, just as it was with our own refugee families, they will make America better.

After that dinner, Sloane formed Hello Neighbor, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that matches refugee families with local families. They spend holidays together, and also work through the daily challenges that any family would face in a new neighborhood and culture.

We hear the fear-mongers, too. They are wrong. They are merely recycling old tactics that were used when our families came here.

Our families, like these new families, started at the bottom and worked their way up. They fought in the wars and some died for their new country and the opportunities it provided. They worked hard in the factories and offices, became good neighbors and raised good families.

They became Americans, and that is still the promise of Thanksgiving.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer. Reach him at misticklaw@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me