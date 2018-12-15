Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Joseph Sabino Mistick: We need leaders who trust facts, not their gut

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
President Donald Trump debates with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting in the Oval Office Dec. 11.
The Washington Post
President Donald Trump debates with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting in the Oval Office Dec. 11.

Updated 12 hours ago

When Donald Trump sat down with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the White House last week, there was enough political theater to satisfy everyone.

What started as a photo opportunity for the media quickly became a squabble. The president threatened to shut down the government if the Democrats did not vote with Republicans to give him billions of tax dollars for his wall on the Mexican border.

“If we don’t get what we want one way or the other, whether it’s through you, through a military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government, absolutely,” he said.

Trump’s loyal supporters love it when he talks like that. As the pundits say, it appeals to his base. Still, most folks who live in the real world know that ultimatums, although dramatic, rarely solve anything.

But, there was one suggestion made at the White House fracas that could get us back on track. It has no sizzle. It is an old idea, but it has not been used for a couple of years, so it seems new again.

It came late in the discussion and was proposed calmly, so it hardly broke through the cross-talk. And, it made none of the highlight films of the meeting that dominated cable news afterwards.

“We have to have an evidence-based conversation about what does work, what money has been spent and how effective it is,” Pelosi said.

If Mexico was going to pay for the wall, as Trump repeatedly promised, the facts might not have mattered as much to some Americans. But, since it is our $5 billion, everybody should want some evidence that a wall will actually do the job.

Trump is often aggressively short on facts, and proudly so. He likes to go with his gut on big issues, trusting his instincts above all else.

In November, he told The Washington Post that he was unhappy with the Federal Reserve over the higher interest rates that he believes have led to GM’s proposed layoffs and downturns on Wall Street.

“They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me,” Trump said.

In the same interview, saying that he does not believe the scientists, he rejected his own administration’s report that global warming is increasing the impact of natural disasters around the country.

“One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers,” Trump said.

There was always something attractive about those oil wildcatters who trusted their gut and gambled fortunes on a hunch that there was oil in the ground. It was their money, and that was OK.

In 2015, Fortune listed just a few of Trump’s business failures, including two casinos, a mortgage company, an airline service, a board game, vodka, steaks and a magazine. He trusted his gut and lost his money, and that’s OK.

But, government uses OPM — “Other People’s Money,” our money — and we cannot afford leaders who spend it on home remedies and gut feelings not rooted in fact.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer. Reach him at misticklaw@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me