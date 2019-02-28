Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Laurels & lances: Cyber school, a hero's honor and what happens in Vegas
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Cyber school, a hero’s honor and what happens in Vegas

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:30 p.m
Courtesy of the U.S. Army
U.S. Army Sgt. Stevon Booker, shown in this undated family photo, will posthumously receive the Distinguished Service Cross in April. The Kiski Township native died defending his brothers in arms in Iraq in 2003.

Laurel: To public school districts like Leechburg, Hempfield, Jeannette, Seneca Valley, Norwin and a growing list of others across the state that are reaching out to families in search of cyberschool options with district-based cyber programs that save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Those programs also offer high-achieving students access to advanced course work local schools can’t provide on their own.

Cyber education can be a great way to augment a district curriculum. It can provide good learning opportunities for kids experiencing challenges including chronic or acute health issues. Sometimes it can be a solution to social or behavior issues. But it can also be expensive, and if districts can find a way to offer the options while mitigating the costs, that’s a win for everyone.

Laurel: To a high honor and a worthy recipient. Army Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker will posthumously receive the Distinguished Service Cross in April. The Kiski Township native died defending his brothers in arms in Iraq in 2003. The honor is the nation’s second highest military award for bravery.

There is a reason for that. He could have stayed safe, but the Army reports he climbed up his tank to fire its .50-caliber gun, and when that didn’t work, he picked up an M4 rifle and used that. He fired hundreds of rounds, and stood firm as the tank lumbered five miles through insurgents until he was mortally wounded.

Booker’s actions were heroic, and while he was previously awarded the Silver Star, the upgrade to such a rare honor is well deserved.

Lance: To PPG being the official paint of … the Raiders?

“There’s a lot that goes into building a new home. That’s why the Raiders partnered with PPG to help with theirs,” the NFL team said in a new video.

The Raiders are leaving Oakland and heading to Las Vegas in 2020 with a fresh stadium that will apparently be coated and colored by the Pittsburgh-based company as part of a multiyear marketing deal.

We don’t foresee retaliation, with the Steelers forsaking Rivers Casino in favor of the Bellagio as their official gambling destination. But come on, Las Vegas. We already gave you Marc-Andre Fleury. Do you need Isaly’s to be your official chipped chopped ham, too? Is this new stadium serving IC Light?

