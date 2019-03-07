Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: A plea to Republicans
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: A plea to Republicans

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 7, 2019

Guys … it’s time.

The Republicans won the election in 2016. It’s undeniable it was a slaughter, winning the presidency and majorities in both Houses of Congress. It wasn’t the outcome I wanted, but I accepted it. In the first two years of the Trump presidency, you’ve put an indelible mark on the judiciary for the next 30-plus years. You’ve appointed two justices to the Supreme Court. You’ve overhauled the federal tax system. You’ve rolled back scores of regulations. Congratulations.

Now it’s time to come home. A word to the wise: Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. You’ve feasted on the success of the 2016 election, as well you should. Now is the time to step back, appreciate what you’ve done.

Now is also the time to step away from the Trump trough before you lead us all to the slaughter. Your party, our Constitution and our great country are all in danger of bloody demise. With his declaration of a national emergency, President Trump reaffirmed his disdain for the separation of powers and thumbed his nose at the notion the three branches of government are in fact equal.

Come back, not as a Republican, Democrat or “other.” Come back into the fold of the legislative branch. Reclaim your role as an equal, as a check on the executive branch.

Come back as a pig. That’s OK. Washington is full of those. But you’re dangerously close to becoming hogs. Just get back here soon, before we all end up fried like a side of bacon.

Patrick R. Malone

Mt. Lebanon

