Letter to the editor: Abortion & perfection

In a Jan. 30 radio interview, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician, said this about late-term abortions: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”

If a child is out of the womb and the umbilical cord cut, does that not make the child a viable human being? Would ending its life be considered murder in a court of law?

What constitutes a child being perfect? There isn’t such a thing as perfection. Some characteristics make people unique or more beautiful — like Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip, Elizabeth Taylor’s extra eyelashes and Kate Bosworth’s mismatched eye color.

Author Joni Eareckson Tada said, “Gradually, though no one remembers exactly how it happened, the unthinkable becomes tolerable. And then acceptable. And then legal. And then applaudable.”

“We live in a time where Satan doesn’t even hide anymore and we still don’t see him.” Author unknown.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek