Letter to the editor: Apollo needs its police | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Apollo needs its police

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 a.m

Apollo’s council raised taxes for the first time in over a decade (“Apollo tax hike approved, office hours cut until manager hired,” Dec. 18, TribLIVE). Although a bitter pill to swallow, it was overdue to keep up with inflation. The additional tax money will go into the general fund for use as budgeted. 

We need to be concerned that this tax increase be applied toward sustaining and growing our police department rather than contracting outside police services, including the Pennsylvania State Police or forming a regional department. Either of these options severely limits the council’s and mayor’s ability to manage daily police operations and will result in extended response times to volatile incidents within the borough. When violent situations evolve, lives are at stake and require rapid response by the borough’s police first and then backup from area departments for the safety of the immediate community.

Unfortunately, history has taught us that Apollo is not immune to violence. The death of Officer Leonard Miller, the recent officer-involved shooting and drive-by shootings, and the murder-suicides that have occurred over the years are more than enough examples to warrant Apollo’s council to continue budgeting for its own police force.

Please speak up to council in support of your tax dollars funding Apollo’s police department.

Jeff Held

Apollo

The writer is former mayor of Apollo.

