Letter to the editor: Balance of media needed

The letter “Can we survive 2 more years of Trump?” (Feb. 19, TribLIVE) was illuminating. After calling advisers to President Trump “classless” and “know-nothing,” the writer only lists what he judges as Trump’s failures. Then, this revealing quote: “This reality is known to anyone who reads or watches news other than Fox.”

Yes, indeed, if he gets all of his news and opinions from the one-sided, 24/7, Trump-bashing, fake-news mainstream media, his anti-Trump religion is no surprise.

The mainstream media is an integral part of the establishment swamp that the president has threatened to drain. So they overlook offensive remarks from liberals, but assemble a social media mob to discipline the others.

Trump doesn’t play by their rules, so they intentionally don’t give him credit for his accomplishments.

A recurring dose of The Wall Street Journal and, yes, Fox News, and some conservative political news columns are what’s needed here to present both sides.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township