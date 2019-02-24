Letter to the editor: Ban polystyrene
48 minutes ago
Recent media reports have shown that at least half of Philadelphia’s recyclable materials end up in incinerators. The National Geographic Society recently reported that only 9 percent of plastic materials are recycled.
These are reminders that we need to minimize waste in the first place.
Polystyrene foam, known by many as Styrofoam, such as coffee cups and take-out containers, is not recyclable. Eliminating polystyrene would take some stress off of waste-management facilities and reduce waterway pollution. Plastic pollution suffocates marine life and ends up in our food system.
Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery County, has reintroduced a bill banning polystyrene, and all Pennsylvania representatives should support it. We deserve our waterways to be plastic-free and our recyclables to be recycled. Eliminating polystyrene and other single-use plastics is a good step to a cleaner environment.
Julia Albertson
Philadelphia