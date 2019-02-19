Letter to the editor: Can we survive 2 more years of Trump?

After promises of a great presidency surrounded by great people, it’s been just the opposite. Have we ever seen such a group of classless, know-nothing, inexperienced, cartoonish characters? With backgrounds in fashion/modeling, real estate development, oil, neurosurgery and, of course, reality shows, this wealthy, unqualified group put into place by President Trump are dismantling the services that protect education, the environment, fair housing and so much more. It is idiotic. Where are the great professionals that were promised? Some of these best of the best, by the way, are part of a group of growing indictments, guilty pleas and imprisonment. This reality is know to anyone who reads or watches news other than Fox.

Now Trump is at odds with his own intelligence people, who have testified and contradicted his statements on Korea, Russia, Iran and ISIS. What’s with all the secret, undocumented meetings with Russia?

The bottom line simply is this job is way over Trump’s head, and there is concern for America’s future. Our debt has exploded, the ugliness of our society has erupted, and our standing in the world has diminished.

Remember these quotes? “I know more about ISIS than the generals do.” “I have a very good brain, my IQ is one of the highest.” “I love the poorly educated.” He’s called women fat, dog, slob and pig. Can we survive two more years of being governed by a fool?

Frank Flori

Hempfield