Letter to the editor: Cheap shots at Hempfield supervisors
44 minutes ago
Regarding the article “Hempfield to review past votes, but supervisors balk at state audit” (Jan. 31, TribLIVE): It seems to me that this is nothing more than a cheap political attempt by upstart township supervisor Robert Ritson to discredit the previous township manager and the supervisors who hired him.
With the election in a few months, it was the perfect time to start throwing out innuendos of misdeeds by officials seeking re-election. My expectation would be to see that any supervisors’ questions about specific topics be properly and promptly answered, as I saw was done by the township solicitor, according to the article.
Creating political drama may have been the norm for Ritson when he worked in former County Commissioner Tom Balya’s and Sen. Kim Ward’s offices, but it is unnecessary in our community government. I thought Ritson was going to cut red tape and get things done for the community I love, as supervisors Tom Logan, John Silvis and Doug Weimer have done well for their years in office. What a disappointment he is. My hope is that he will learn how to govern because, so far, his mudslinging attempts demonstrate otherwise.
Fred Francese Sr.
Hempfield