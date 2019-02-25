Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Commit to 100 percent renewable energy

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Monday, February 25, 2019 10:00 a.m

I want to thank the following Pennsylvania House representatives for co-sponsoring Rep. Chris Rabb’s House Bill 2132, to transition Pennsylvania to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. If passed in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, it will add 380,000 good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania’s existing 60,000 clean-energy jobs, while saving all of us more than $12,000 per year, by 2050.

This well-thought-out bill is currently co-sponsored by Patrick Harkins, Adam Ravenstahl, Austin Davis, Carol Hill-Evans, Jeanne McNeill, Steve Samuelson, Thomas Murt, Danielle Otten, Carolyn Comitta, Melissa Shusterman, Gene DiGirolamo, Sara Innamorato, Elizabeth Fiedler, Austin Davis, Steve McCarter, Tina Davis, Stephen Kinsey, Jared Solomon and Greg Vitali.

I have contacted my representative, Anita Astorino-Kulik, to request that she quickly join them. If you do not see your representative listed here, please join me in contacting him/her with an urgent request that they co-sponsor this historic bill to benefit all current and future Pennsylvanians.

Mary Zuccaro

Carnegie

