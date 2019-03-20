Letter to the editor: Communist teachers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

I recently struck up a conversation with a local high school history teacher in a restaurant. I pointed out that the Democratic Party is split and is going toward socialism. He denied that, and said he has been a Democrat all his life and doesn’t see anything different in the party.

I stated that socialism has been the root of a lot of bad history, such as the Nazis, USSR and Communist China. He astounded me when he said there are three teachers at his school from China who are members of the Communist Party of China.

As China grows in power, aiming is to overtake the United States on the world stage, it is investing its new wealth and doing everything it can to undermine our country.

I understand that academia has been far left for a long time, but I didn’t know it had spread to high schools. Is it no wonder that young people in the U.S. embrace socialism? Venezuela is a socialist country and is in financial and humanitarian crisis. Why would anyone in their right mind want that here?

Howard McHenry

East Vandergrift