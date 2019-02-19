Letter to the editor: Democratic Party is antithesis of what it once was

There must be something very mesmerizing and hypnotic about the letter “D.” It’s the only explanation.

My once upstanding, compassionate Democratic “party of the working class” has become the party of trashing patriotism and promoting socialism, homosexual marriage, multiple gender recognitions and abortions up to the moment of birth.

Good, intelligent, moral and caring people continue to support and vote for the party that has become the evil antithesis of what it once was. It defies logic. So the devotion and loyalty must be to the letter “D.” Nothing else makes sense.

North Korea rocket and nuclear weapon testing stopped; hostages returned without ransom; a booming economy; low unemployment; renegotiation of detrimental trade agreements; and renewed national pride and respect are just a few of President Trump’s many accomplishments.

But people hate him, some because of his admittedly rough language on social media. Mere words seem to take precedence over tangible benefits. Apparently silver-tongued politicians who have a history of trashing our country for their own financial gain are preferred. I’ll take Mr. Potty Mouth.

This is not an endorsement of the spineless, useless Republicans who hide in their offices, away from the fray, sitting on their hands and collecting their huge salaries.

Bob McBride

West Deer