Letter to the editor: Democrats & our freedoms

Our great nation was conceived so that all men and women could live in freedom: freedom to worship, freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, freedom for us — not the government — to control our lives. Today, the liberal Democrats want to take away our freedoms.

The Democratic Party was once the party for the people. Now the liberal Democrats want a “one world socialist” government for America. Do you want to live in a socialist country? If so, then you will be controlled by the government.

They offer free health care, free education, free this and that. With these offers comes a 70 percent tax on your income to pay for all the “free” stuff. The working class will have to pay for illegals and others who are too lazy to work.

Democrats care more about the treatment of illegals than they do about killing unborn babies. What next? Make it mandatory that after 70 you get euthanized? They are slowly taking away our religious rights.

I say if you want a socialist government, then go live in Cuba or another socialist country. But leave my beloved country alone.

Evie Bodick

Springdale