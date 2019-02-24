Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Democrats & our freedoms | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Democrats & our freedoms

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:00 a.m

47 minutes ago

Our great nation was conceived so that all men and women could live in freedom: freedom to worship, freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, freedom for us — not the government — to control our lives. Today, the liberal Democrats want to take away our freedoms.

The Democratic Party was once the party for the people. Now the liberal Democrats want a “one world socialist” government for America. Do you want to live in a socialist country? If so, then you will be controlled by the government.

They offer free health care, free education, free this and that. With these offers comes a 70 percent tax on your income to pay for all the “free” stuff. The working class will have to pay for illegals and others who are too lazy to work.

Democrats care more about the treatment of illegals than they do about killing unborn babies. What next? Make it mandatory that after 70 you get euthanized? They are slowly taking away our religious rights.

I say if you want a socialist government, then go live in Cuba or another socialist country. But leave my beloved country alone.

Evie Bodick

Springdale

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.