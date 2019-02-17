Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Democrats, party of death | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Democrats, party of death

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, February 17, 2019 10:00 a.m

History is replete with mass murderers — Ramses II, King Herod, Gengis Kahn, Mao Tse Tung, Hitler, Stalin — and now the Democratic Party has joined those ranks, or at least finally admitted to being a member for the past 45 or 50 years.

The legislation recently signed into law in New York, and legislation being considered in other states led by Democrats, is proof that the Democrats are the party of death. After legalizing the murder of the most innocent among us by allowing abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy under a law euphemistically named the Reproductive Health Act, the Democrats prove they have no moral authority at all (I have not heard one Democrat, in office or of influence, denounce this). If they would do this to the defenseless, they have nothing but disdain for everyone, and they will sooner rather than later come for anyone they decide is defective in any way.

I have never been a one-issue person, but this trickles down to all issues because it goes to the heart of all that is moral. So, anyone who would continue to vote or identify as a Democrat needs to reflect and contemplate on their own morality.

Michael A. Halterlein

Penn Hills

