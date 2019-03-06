Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Dems are morally bankrupt

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:00 a.m

Regarding the letter “Where is my Democratic Party?” (Jan.27, TribLIVE): I think the Democratic Party started its decline under President Carter, who was a nice guy but lacked the experience to be president.

President Reagan put us back on track, but that only lasted until Bill Clinton was elected. Clinton was impeached by the House for lying about his sexual misdeeds with Monica Lewinsky, but was acquitted by the Senate and remained in office. Clinton gave us the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that allowed homosexuals to serve in the military.

Under Obama, race relations hit a new low. I believe he degraded the police. He was an advocate for legal abortion, same-sex marriage, transgender restroom use and women in military combat. Neither Clinton nor Obama ever served in the military, but both did much to destroy it.

In 1992, pro-life Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr. was not allowed to speak at the Democratic National Convention; he said the party was censoring him because of his pro-life views. New York just passed a law making abortion legal right up to the day of delivery.

At the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the Democrats took a vote to see how many wanted to put the word “God” back into the party platform; the vote was almost even between “yes” and “no.”

Democrats are morally bankrupt. History has proven that no nation can be successful without the help of God. America is no exception.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold

