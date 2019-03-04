Letter to the editor: Details on the Clintons

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There is speculation that Hillary Clinton will run again for president. That would definitely liven up the contest. She has the strong support of her husband, and she has many loyal followers who suffered extreme mental anguish when she lost the last election.

It would seem prudent and timely to examine a few details regarding the Clintons which surfaced and quickly disappeared in the news when they happened.

Nov. 19, 1993: President Bill Clinton allowed the sale of a “super computer” to the communist Chinese and called it a goodwill gesture, allowing the Chinese to access the most advanced computer technology without having to spy to get it.

May 11, 1999: President Clinton approved the transfer of our most advanced missile guidance technology to the communist Chinese, essentially wiping out any strategic advantage the U.S. had.

April 23, 2015: According to a New York Times article headlined “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal,” tens of millions of dollars flowed into the Clinton Foundation following the sale of 20 percent of the U.S. uranium reserves to the Russians.

Nov. 2, 2017: Vanity Fair published an article titled “Donna Brazile says she has ‘Proof’ Clinton rigged the primary against Sanders.”

Joseph Krill

Murrysville