Letter to the editor: Drain the swamp

Drain the swamp: What does that mean? Is it just something to say to get votes? What swamp are they talking about — the one in Washington, or the one we all live in because of the people we continue to let run our country the way they think it should be run so they can stay in their jobs where they pay for hardly anything?

Many politicians sit in their offices letting staff members tell them where they need to go and what to do to make sure they get re-elected. The really sad part of this mess is that we are the ones who keep putting these swamp people into lifestyles they’ve gotten used to.

The president gets two terms; our governor gets two consecutive terms. If in two terms you haven’t done what you promised to do, let someone else try to help the people who put you there. Don’t make it a 30- or 40-year try. You are not a person who can help. You are looking for an easy job that you can stay in long enough to get a full pension when you decide to leave. Two terms and then get a real job like the rest of us.

Tom Bonner

Sewickley Township