Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Drain the swamp | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Drain the swamp

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:00 a.m

39 minutes ago

Drain the swamp: What does that mean? Is it just something to say to get votes? What swamp are they talking about — the one in Washington, or the one we all live in because of the people we continue to let run our country the way they think it should be run so they can stay in their jobs where they pay for hardly anything?

Many politicians sit in their offices letting staff members tell them where they need to go and what to do to make sure they get re-elected. The really sad part of this mess is that we are the ones who keep putting these swamp people into lifestyles they’ve gotten used to.

The president gets two terms; our governor gets two consecutive terms. If in two terms you haven’t done what you promised to do, let someone else try to help the people who put you there. Don’t make it a 30- or 40-year try. You are not a person who can help. You are looking for an easy job that you can stay in long enough to get a full pension when you decide to leave. Two terms and then get a real job like the rest of us.

Tom Bonner

Sewickley Township

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.