Letter to the editor: End Sunday hunting ban

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pennsylvania Grange president Wayne Campbell’s op-ed “Keep Sunday hunting ban” (Feb. 23, TribLIVE) is missing existing perspective/data. Yes, hunter numbers will likely decline over time. The Pennsylvania Game Commission agrees culture shifts are significantly to blame.

Campbell ignores the fact that hunters cite lack of free time as the overwhelming reason they stop hunting. The commission’s executive director testified in 2016 that “ … the No. 1 reason that people stop hunting is lack of time. The overwhelming majority of hunting takes place on Saturdays. … For a lot of hunters the only option is Saturday.” His full testimony is worth reading.

The commission has already done the “alternatives” research Campbell asks for. Trust the facts.

The Pennsylvania Grange commonly mentions sharing the outdoors, but wants to exclude hunters on Sundays. Curious. Hunters have always shared state game lands, which are funded by hunting license fees.

It’s time to repeal the last blue law; 47 other states have removed bans. Opponents aren’t citing issues in those states. It’s overzealous to tell citizens what to do on private property. They should append their motto to “In essentials unity, in non-essentials liberty, in all things charity except Sunday hunting.”

Ron Grzywacz

Royersford