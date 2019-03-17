Letter to the editor: GOP, get behind Trump

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Democratic leaders are urging Republican lawmakers to publicly air their displeasure with President Trump. I hope they are smarter than that.

There are three political parties in this country — the Democrats, the Republicans and the true conservatives. The conservatives vote for Republican candidates. However, too many Republican candidates are now RINOs (Republican in name only), or they are too cowardly to stand up to liberal pressure and will back down during a political fight.

True conservatives for 30 years have complained and were told this: “Hold your nose and vote for Republicans. Otherwise, Democrats win. We are changing.”

Finally a true conservative president is in the White House. Moderate Republicans attack him as much as the Democrats. I have a warning for these RINOs: Hold your nose and make Trump your 2020 presidential candidate. Otherwise, the Democrats will win. It’s your turn to be unhappy.

If Trump is not the Republican nominee in 2020, I will not vote. The conservatives will not stand with the Republicans. The Democrats won’t vote for your candidate. You will lose. I guarantee it.

I believe in Trump, but not the Republican Party.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn