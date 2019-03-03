Letter to the editor: Greensburg needs competent planning director

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An open letter to Greensburg’s city leaders:

The planning director is a strategic position that is as critical to Greensburg’s future health as any in the city.

It is my hope that City Council will conduct a thoughtful nationwide search for a great person to serve in that position (“Greensburg fires longtime city planning director,” Feb. 19, TribLIVE). The odds are overwhelmingly against finding the ideal candidate already living in Greensburg. (Councilman Randal Finfrock can tell you precisely what those odds are.*) Please take time to do it right.

Budget $100,000 for the job — one can live well in Greensburg for that — and we can afford it. I always found I could recruit excellent people from DC and Baltimore based on Greensburg’s cost of living, culture and sense of community.

As a taxpayer, I would be thrilled to pay another $10 or more a year in taxes to have a creative and competent professional in that role. I’d argue that it would be a great investment too, for as goes Greensburg, so goes employment and home values.

* (14,299/327,000,000 = 0.000044 = 1 in 23,000)

Gene James

Greensburg