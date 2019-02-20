Letter to the editor: Hempfield supervisors do great job

The 2019 primary election season is fast approaching, and the spring always promises us daffodils, weeds and yard signs. Regardless of your party, you will be choosing between candidates for local positions.

Our choices are not always clear, as many candidates are inexperienced and have no record, or experienced and have a track record not published. As voters we need to recognize between a job well done and needless jabs to manipulate political favor or party dominance.

As a resident of Hempfield Township, I can attest our current supervisor board and those seeking re-election have done a magnificent job — from road paving and maintenance, storm water projects, fire protection, community parks and recreation, public safety, securing grants, and many other local services with not one cent in raised property taxes.

Don’t be distracted by fake news about votes taken on the wrong day or in the wrong room promoted by political ambition or sour grapes. What better way to besmirch a candidate than “ask for an audit” (“Hempfield to review past votes, but supervisors balk at state audit,” Jan. 31, TribLIVE)?

Vote for good government with a proven track record of success, and ignore the weeds of spring politics. In Hempfield for supervisor our choice is Doug Weimer and Tom Logan. It matters.

Thomas K. Methven

Hempfield