Letter to the editor: Highlands budget woes

Highlands School District has not released a budget. The school board’s public meeting failed to answer resident questions (“Seeking exceptions gives Highlands ‘options’ for budget, business manager says,” Feb. 18, TribLIVE).

Our district requested a tax hike exceeding the maximum allowed by law. Highlands’ 2018 tax rate was eighth highest of Allegheny County’s 45 districts, surpassing Mt. Lebanon.

Highlands resident financial data (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harrison_Township,_Allegheny_County,_Pennsylvania,

www.city-data.com/city/Harrison-Township-Pennsylvania.html) reveal our communities are textbook examples of a fading middle class.

The business and industry that grew our district until the 1980s are history. Highlands graduating classes approached 550 in the 1970s; today, 166. We can no longer ignore fiscal reality. Residents, many being retirees, cannot fund our district. We spent over $4 million replacing a football stadium that featured a crowned natural surface playing field.

We are liable for a $3 million shortfall with $10 million reserve. This raises questions. Are we anticipating similar future deficits? Have building closures been proportional with enrollment decline? Are we maximizing usage of existing space? What are operating costs for Grandview? Should the district reconsider the newer, more cost-efficient Fairmont and Fawn for elementary services? They geographically bound district borders, reducing transportation time and cost.

Considering metrics, we should compete with Mt. Lebanon School District. A recent Niche.com assessment of area districts ranked Mt. Lebanon first. Highlands placed 60th.

David Poskin

Harrison