Letter to the editor: Hunters need more opportunities

In response to letter-writer Sylvie Pomicter (“Say ‘no’ to Sunday hunting,” Feb. 11, TribLIVE): Pennsylvania is rich in hunting tradition, and unfortunately we are losing our youth and adult hunters because of lack of opportunity.

Pennsylvania is one of three states that do not allow Sunday hunting for big and small game. Hunting is a time to spend with friends and family, a time to bond and teach responsibility to our youth. Sitting in a tree stand is very relaxing for me.

Unfortunately, there are a few bad hunters who trespass and don’t respect private property, but don’t group us law-abiding hunters in with them. Deer and small-game seasons run in most counties for 2½ to 3½ months depending on what you are hunting, so the animals have the rest of the year to have a day off.

When was the last time you heard of a hunter shooting a person walking through the woods? Hunting accidents are extremely rare.

So I get that you don’t like hunting. That’s fine, but I would bet that a hunter shot a deer that would have damaged your vehicle, costing thousands of dollars damage.

Mark Rulis

Parks Township