Letter to the editor: Ignoring facts

So often, after reading the op-ed page and letters from readers, I’m amazed that so many people do not or cannot think for themselves; how many ignore or cannot comprehend facts and how many are sheep-like — i.e., must be led.

Jack Bologna (“Global lukewarming,” Feb. 15, TribLIVE) wrote against the fact of global warming. Scientists worldwide have proven how the ice shelves, both arctic and Antarctic, have shrunken, both in size and depth. They have monitored and noted how desert temperatures are rising. Worldwide snowfall has diminished — another proven fact. I have to wonder on which planet Bologna has been living.

And on the Trump wall: Trump’s words seem to indicate that all immigrants at our southern border are drug dealers or criminals of other ilk. Having lived in Texas for five years, I know that this idea is wrong. More drugs come through legitimate checkpoints. And, with thousands of miles of shoreline, how much comes in by boat undetected? Finally, the opioid epidemic is as severe as other drug use, and most opioids are manufactured in the United States.

To not realize and recognize these facts indicates a closed mind, an unwillingness to accept anything people don’t wish to recognize.

George A. West

Ligonier Township