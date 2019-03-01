Letter to the editor: Investigation agendas

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Democratic Congressman Elijah Cumming was gracious enough to warn us that once his House Oversight Committee was seated, there would be many investigations. I couldn’t agree more with the gentleman from Maryland. However, I’m sure my agenda and the agenda of investigators would be quite different.

A panel composed of Democratic socialist congressmen and congresswomen would be like sending rats toward the cheese. There should be a grand jury empaneled with no political connections.

I’m sure the committee’s agenda will be a continuation of Robert Mueller’s investigation. This has gone on for two years at a cost of millions of dollars, and all he has caught is a couple of crooked lawyers.

I would like to see how the Clintons left the White House “dead broke,” according to Hillary Clinton, and in a relatively short time had a foundation worth several hundred million dollars. What did Bill Clinton have to say that was worth $600,000?

A multi-million-dollar windfall came to the foundation about the time a large part of the United States’ uranium ended up in the hands of the Russians.

I could go on and on and only scratch the surface of the Clintons’ shenanigans.

I have heard that Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Ga., is going to be on Cummings’ inquiry panel. This was the gentleman who said that he feared the island of Guam “will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.” This is your Congress at work.

Don Brooks

Hempfield