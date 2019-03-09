Letter to the editor: Keep Sundays safe

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

As a horseback-riding enthusiast, I fear that hunting on Sundays would greatly limit the time that non-hunters would be able to enjoy the woods. We currently ride nearly every Sunday in the state parks. It is the one day during hunting season that we know we can enjoy our horses and nature without the fear of being shot or have our horses spooked by gun fire.

These parks should be reserved at least one day a week for those of us who participate in wholesome family/friend activities like horseback riding, hiking and mountain-bike riding.

As for the argument about the revenue hunting on Sundays would produce, horseback riding is an important industry to the Pennsylvania economy. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the U.S. in terms of economic support by the horse industry. The Pennsylvania horse industry directly contributes $1.7 billion and 43,114 jobs to the state’s economy.

I don’t believe that young people are not hunting because of lack of opportunity. I think it is lack of interest. Many young people today are extremely involved in sports, participating in weekend games and tournaments, and others are into video gaming.

P.J. Pritts

East Huntingdon