Letter to the editor: Keep up pressure on abusers | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Keep up pressure on abusers

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:00 a.m

10 minutes ago

Kudos, praises and thanks to Richard Serbin for taking such a bold step to shine additional spotlight on the Catholic Church and its decades of cover-up (“Vatican should chip in for clergy abuse survivors,” Feb. 17, TribLIVE). Of course, no need to stop there. Sadly, virtually every other religion, truth be told, will have multiple “skeletons in their closets; itching to come outside” (most recently the Southern Baptist church).

It will take people like Serbin, TribLive and other “media” entities to keep up the pressure on those who did harm, those who are currently doing harm and those who will do harm in the future to the children who are too young, too afraid, too powerless and too brainwashed to fend and speak for themselves.

Theautry Green

Charlotte, N.C.

